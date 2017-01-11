Three people, including two from Topeka, seriously injured in car crash Tuesday night in Geary Co...
Three people - including a pair of Topekans - were seriously injured Tuesday night in a crash off Interstate 70 in Geary County, authorities said. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2013 Nissan passenger car was traveling west on I-70 at a high rate of speed when it attempted to exit at mile marker 304.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.
Add your comments below
Topeka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Add a word, drop a word game (Apr '16)
|Jan 5
|Princess Hey
|130
|Is there any country homes, rent to own?
|Dec '16
|Echoe
|1
|Kansas judge rules sperm donor not on hook for ...
|Nov '16
|bursatogel
|1
|topeka gangs out of control (May '12)
|Nov '16
|Jokerhahahahee
|115
|Hi (Mar '15)
|Nov '16
|Donald Trump
|10
|Why I'm voting for Gary Johnson
|Nov '16
|Defektor
|1
|Morgan Horses
|Oct '16
|Astonished
|1
Find what you want!
Search Topeka Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC