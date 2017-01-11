Three people, including two from Tope...

Three people, including two from Topeka, seriously injured in car crash Tuesday night in Geary Co...

Three people - including a pair of Topekans - were seriously injured Tuesday night in a crash off Interstate 70 in Geary County, authorities said. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2013 Nissan passenger car was traveling west on I-70 at a high rate of speed when it attempted to exit at mile marker 304.

