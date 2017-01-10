Third man charged with first-degree murder in 2012 Topeka shooting of Geovani Plakio

Quinton Davon Allen-Fielder, 26, faces a first degree murder charge in the shooting death of Geovani Plakio along with two attempted first degree murder charges for the attempted killing of Dominque Lee Boyles and Pattrick J. Towner, according to court documents The Topeka Capital-Journal obtained Tuesday. A third man has been charged in connection with the 2012 slaying of 19-year-old Geovani Plakio in East Topeka.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.