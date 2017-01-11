Stop The Violence Day
Living The Dream Inc. of Topeka held a Stop The Violence Day on Wednesday. Mrs. Beryl New, principal at Highland Park High School spoke to Topeka area middle school and high school students about making right choices, peer pressure, non-violence, and anti-bullying strategies at Washburn University's, Lee Arena.
