Staff from three USD 501 schools slat...

Staff from three USD 501 schools slated for closure meet Tuesday

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: The Capital-Journal

Angela Soper, center, appointed as the principal of the new Jardine Elementary School, talks Tuesday with the staff members of Bishop, Avondale West and Shaner elementary schools that will close in May. Soper said there will be several professional development events this spring that will bring the three schools' staff together before they're teaching in the same building together beginning in August. Teachers and staff from three Topeka Unified School District 501 schools slated for closure in May came together for the first time Tuesday in Jardine Middle School's cafeteria as part of the district's first professional day of 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Topeka Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Is there any country homes, rent to own? Dec 10 Echoe 1
News Kansas judge rules sperm donor not on hook for ... Nov '16 bursatogel 1
topeka gangs out of control (May '12) Nov '16 Jokerhahahahee 115
Add a word, drop a word game (Apr '16) Nov '16 Princess Hey 128
Hi (Mar '15) Nov '16 Donald Trump 10
Why I'm voting for Gary Johnson Nov '16 Defektor 1
Morgan Horses Oct '16 Astonished 1
See all Topeka Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Topeka Forum Now

Topeka Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Topeka Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Gunman
  5. Super Bowl
  1. General Motors
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. South Korea
  4. North Korea
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

Topeka, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,123 • Total comments across all topics: 277,595,486

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC