Staff from three USD 501 schools slated for closure meet Tuesday

Angela Soper, center, appointed as the principal of the new Jardine Elementary School, talks Tuesday with the staff members of Bishop, Avondale West and Shaner elementary schools that will close in May. Soper said there will be several professional development events this spring that will bring the three schools' staff together before they're teaching in the same building together beginning in August. Teachers and staff from three Topeka Unified School District 501 schools slated for closure in May came together for the first time Tuesday in Jardine Middle School's cafeteria as part of the district's first professional day of 2017.

