Spike in winter viruses keep Topeka hospital's emergency room busy
In the first week of January, Stormont Vail had seven cases of the flu. In the second week that number spiked to 68. A weekly influenza surveillance report issued by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention shows regional flu activity in Kansas and 16 other states.
