Some lanes, ramps on Interstate 70 in downtown Topeka to be closed Wednesday
Some lanes and ramps on Interstate 70 - from the 3rd Street entrance ramp to the Topeka Blvd./1st Street entrance ramp - will be closed Wednesday. The right-hand lanes on eastbound and westbound Interstate 70 on the Polk-Quincy Viaduct bridge - from the 3rd Street entrance ramp to the Topeka Blvd./1st Street entrance ramp - will be closed from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11. The 3rd Street to westbound I-70 ramp and the eastbound I-70 ramp to 3rd street ramp also will be closed during that time, KDOT spokeswoman Kimberly Qualls said in a news release.
