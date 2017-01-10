Some lanes, ramps on Interstate 70 in...

Some lanes, ramps on Interstate 70 in downtown Topeka to be closed Wednesday

5 hrs ago Read more: The Capital-Journal

Some lanes and ramps on Interstate 70 - from the 3rd Street entrance ramp to the Topeka Blvd./1st Street entrance ramp - will be closed Wednesday. The right-hand lanes on eastbound and westbound Interstate 70 on the Polk-Quincy Viaduct bridge - from the 3rd Street entrance ramp to the Topeka Blvd./1st Street entrance ramp - will be closed from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11. The 3rd Street to westbound I-70 ramp and the eastbound I-70 ramp to 3rd street ramp also will be closed during that time, KDOT spokeswoman Kimberly Qualls said in a news release.

