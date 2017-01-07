Soaring Skyward: St. Joseph's restoration shines above Topeka
St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 227 S.W. Van Buren, is a fixture on Topeka's skyline. A $4 million renovation project is underway, and the first phase has included fixing bricks, sandstone and limestone that have deteriorated and are beginning to crumble.
Read more at The Capital-Journal.
