Six firms competing to help Topeka find permanent city manager

Former deputy city manager Doug Gerber has been interim city manager since Jim Colson resigned effective Oct. 7 to return home to Arizona. Six executive search firms, including one based in Topeka, are competing to be chosen to help the city's governing body find a city manager.

