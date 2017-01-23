Several Topeka Metro bus shelters vandalized over the weekend
Maintenance crews were repairing six shelters with broken glass Monday, general manager Susan Duffy said. The shelters appear to be shot with a pelt or BB gun, she said, though law enforcement have not confirmed how the glass was broken.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Topeka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Deborah Henderson and Kynan Dutton, welfare par... (Mar '14)
|Sun
|Rastenborg
|6
|Kansas judge rules sperm donor not on hook for ...
|Jan 19
|Bruce
|2
|Add a word, drop a word game (Apr '16)
|Jan 14
|Princess Hey
|132
|Is there any country homes, rent to own?
|Dec '16
|Echoe
|1
|topeka gangs out of control (May '12)
|Nov '16
|Jokerhahahahee
|115
|Hi (Mar '15)
|Nov '16
|Donald Trump
|10
|Why I'm voting for Gary Johnson
|Nov '16
|Defektor
|1
Find what you want!
Search Topeka Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC