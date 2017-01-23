Several Topeka Metro bus shelters van...

Several Topeka Metro bus shelters vandalized over the weekend

Maintenance crews were repairing six shelters with broken glass Monday, general manager Susan Duffy said. The shelters appear to be shot with a pelt or BB gun, she said, though law enforcement have not confirmed how the glass was broken.

