Sentencing in sex trafficking case stalls, rescheduled to Feb. 3

A woman who had pleaded guilty to being a conspirator in the commission of the sex trafficking of a minor was about to be sentenced to three years and six months in federal court Monday when a sticking point on a piece of evidence triggered a two-week postponement. The sentencing of Tiara Jade Newman, 23, will resume on Feb. 3 before U.S. District Court Judge Daniel Crabtree in Topeka.

