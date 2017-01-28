Semi driver in fair condition after rollover

Authorities were called to the scene of a semi rollover at 2:49 p.m. Friday near where US-24 highway and US-75 highway meet in North Topeka. The condition of a semitrailer driver was fair on Saturday, a Stormont Vail Healthcare spokeswoman said Saturday, less than 24 hours after he was taken to the hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries after his truck overturned.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.