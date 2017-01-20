Robbery reported at KFC restaurant in North Topeka
Lt. Shane Hilton said the robbery was reported about 8:10 p.m. at Kentucky Fried Chicken, 1812 N.W. Topeka Blvd. Witnesses told officers a man wearing a black or gray hooded sweatshirt and a mask that covered his face showed a handgun and demanded money, Hilton said. The robber fled north from the KFC with an undisclosed amount of money.
