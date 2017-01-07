Pottawatomie County achieves ACT Work Ready Community
Part of Pottawatomie County's Strategic Workforce Improvement Plan was to become an ACT Work Ready Community. The designation allows the county to link education, employers, schools and students through the ACT and the National Career Readiness Certificate.
