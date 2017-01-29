Police pursuit through Oakland and East Topeka ends in arrest
The pursuit began about 1:35 p.m. when a Shawnee County sheriff's deputy observed a 2001 Chevy Suburban that matched the description of a stolen vehicle report he had filed two days before, according to a news release from the sheriff's office. According to the sheriff's office, the vehicle drove into Oakland before turning south on S.E. Golden and speeding into southeast Topeka.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.
Add your comments below
Topeka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Add a word, drop a word game (Apr '16)
|Fri
|Princess Hey
|137
|Kansas judge rules sperm donor not on hook for ...
|Jan 26
|give a gift and pay
|3
|I need this answered.
|Jan 24
|Fat One Speaks
|2
|How's Topeka's Crazy Life (Jul '15)
|Jan 24
|Vlad the Putin
|2
|Deborah Henderson and Kynan Dutton, welfare par... (Mar '14)
|Jan 22
|Rastenborg
|6
|Is there any country homes, rent to own?
|Dec '16
|Echoe
|1
|topeka gangs out of control (May '12)
|Nov '16
|Jokerhahahahee
|115
Find what you want!
Search Topeka Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC