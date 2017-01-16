Parole considered for four Shawnee County murderers

Four men convicted of first-degree murders committed in Shawnee County are among Kansas prison inmates being considered for parole. The Kansas Prisoner Review Board will hear public comments about the possible parole of any of 25 eligible inmates when it meets from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Jan. 27 in Topeka Municipal Court chambers at 214 S.E. 8th.

