Official: Plan raises Kansas' long-term pension costs $6.5B

Kansas Public Employees Retirement System executive director Alan Conroy, gives members of the Senate Ways and Means Committee a KPERS update and overview ThursdayThursday, Jan, 12, 2017, at the Capitol in Topeka. less Kansas Public Employees Retirement System executive director Alan Conroy, gives members of the Senate Ways and Means Committee a KPERS update and overview ThursdayThursday, Jan, 12, 2017, at the Capitol in ... more Members of the Senate Ways and Means Committee listen as Kansas Public Employees Retirement System Executive Director Alan Conroy, gave them a KPERS update and overview Thursday, Jan, 12, 2017, at the Capitol in Topeka.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.