Official: Plan raises Kansas' long-term pension costs $6.5B
Kansas Public Employees Retirement System executive director Alan Conroy, gives members of the Senate Ways and Means Committee a KPERS update and overview ThursdayThursday, Jan, 12, 2017, at the Capitol in Topeka. less Kansas Public Employees Retirement System executive director Alan Conroy, gives members of the Senate Ways and Means Committee a KPERS update and overview ThursdayThursday, Jan, 12, 2017, at the Capitol in ... more Members of the Senate Ways and Means Committee listen as Kansas Public Employees Retirement System Executive Director Alan Conroy, gave them a KPERS update and overview Thursday, Jan, 12, 2017, at the Capitol in Topeka.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Add your comments below
Topeka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Add a word, drop a word game (Apr '16)
|Jan 5
|Princess Hey
|130
|Is there any country homes, rent to own?
|Dec '16
|Echoe
|1
|Kansas judge rules sperm donor not on hook for ...
|Nov '16
|bursatogel
|1
|topeka gangs out of control (May '12)
|Nov '16
|Jokerhahahahee
|115
|Hi (Mar '15)
|Nov '16
|Donald Trump
|10
|Why I'm voting for Gary Johnson
|Nov '16
|Defektor
|1
|Morgan Horses
|Oct '16
|Astonished
|1
Find what you want!
Search Topeka Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC