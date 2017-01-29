North Star Steakhouse to host interactive murder mystery show Feb. 12
Brett Morris and Nathan Goss will take the stage in "A Saint Valentine's Day Murder Mystery or Rubout at Uncle Vinny's" on Feb. 12. Romy Mendez and Stephanie Jones will perform in a murder mystery comedy on Sunday Feb. 12 at North Star Steakhouse, 1100 NW 25th St. Audience members can take a stab at solving the murder of "businessman" Don Vincenzo Maranzano when murder mystery comedy "A Saint Valentine's Day Murder Mystery or Rubout at Uncle Vinny's" is presented Sunday, Feb. 12. "Vinny's is our most popular show. It is an engaging story and a great evening out during the Saint Valentine's Day season," Levity Players Group producer Greg Marino said.
