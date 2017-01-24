No foul play suspected after body discovered at Penwell-Gabel Cemetery
Topeka police investigated the discovery of a body found early Tuesday on a road in the northeast portion of the Penwell-Gabel Cemetery, S.W. 6th and Gage. There were no immediate details on the incident.
