New Kansas bathroom bill prompts concern over local school district control
Rep. John Whitmer, a Wichita Republican, plans to put forward legislation to require students use the restrooms, locker rooms and overnight accommodations of their gender at birth. A proposal to require students to use the restrooms, locker rooms and overnight accommodations of their gender at birth violates the spirit of local school district control, lawmakers with ties to education warn.
