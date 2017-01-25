New entryway at Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library features heated sidewalk
Sidewalks in front of the Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library may be torn up now, but remodeling project should make the entry more inviting. When concrete began crumbling library staff saw an opportunity to re-imagine the library's front entrance, said Thad Hartman, community and strategic services manager.
