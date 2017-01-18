Movie star Gene Tierney turned up wor...

Movie star Gene Tierney turned up working in Topeka clothing store in 1959

Read more: The Capital-Journal

Hollywood movie star Gene Tierney turned up working at a Topeka clothing store as she received outpatient mental health treatment from the Menninger Clinic in 1959. Topeka-Capital Journal reporter Tim Hrenchir returns Thursday with another installment of Throwback Thursday with the History Guy, this time narrating a short video about how glamorous Hollywood movie star Gene Tierney turned up working in a Topeka clothing store in 1959.

Read more at The Capital-Journal.

Topeka, KS

