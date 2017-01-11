Man who shot teen friend at Fort Rile...

Man who shot teen friend at Fort Riley to be sentenced Wednesday in Topeka

A man who plead guilty to manslaughter after accidentally shooting a 16-year-old friend while recklessly handling a pistol will be sentenced Wednesday in federal court. Juwuan D. Jackson will appear before U.S. District Judge Daniel Crabtree in Topeka at 9 a.m. Jackson's case was filed in federal court because the shooting occurred at the Fort Riley military base.

