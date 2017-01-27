Man who fled TPD with officer's arm entangled in his steering wheel gets 8 years in prison
Motorist Dyllon Alan Tucker, who fled Topeka police with an officer's arm entangled in his steering wheel, was sentenced Friday to more than eight years in prison. Motorist Dyllon Alan Tucker, who fled Topeka police with an officer's arm entangled in his steering wheel, was sentenced Friday to more than eight years in prison.
