Man who accidentally shot teen friend at Fort Riley sentenced in Topeka to 18 months prison
Juwuan D. Jackson, 19, will serve 18 months in federal prison for accidentally shooting Kenyon Givens Jr. with a .22 caliber pistol while recklessly handling the gun at Fort Riley in 2015. U.S. District Judge Daniel Crabtree also imposed two years of supervised release.
