Man who accidentally shot teen friend...

Man who accidentally shot teen friend at Fort Riley sentenced in Topeka to 18 months prison

14 hrs ago Read more: The Capital-Journal

Juwuan D. Jackson, 19, will serve 18 months in federal prison for accidentally shooting Kenyon Givens Jr. with a .22 caliber pistol while recklessly handling the gun at Fort Riley in 2015. U.S. District Judge Daniel Crabtree also imposed two years of supervised release.

