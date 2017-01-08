Long hours, 'passion' requirements fo...

Long hours, 'passion' requirements for serving on boards

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Capital-Journal

City planning director Bill Fiander described the city's planning commission as "a jury of peers with training." Last month, the Topeka planning commissioner spent six hours vetting a controversial expansion of Reser's Fine Foods, listening to comments from dozens of people until almost 1 a.m. On Tuesday, the Topeka City Council will vote on the project, which would require annexing about 30 acres near S.E. 6th and S.E. Croco.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Topeka Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Add a word, drop a word game (Apr '16) Jan 5 Princess Hey 130
Is there any country homes, rent to own? Dec 10 Echoe 1
News Kansas judge rules sperm donor not on hook for ... Nov '16 bursatogel 1
topeka gangs out of control (May '12) Nov '16 Jokerhahahahee 115
Hi (Mar '15) Nov '16 Donald Trump 10
Why I'm voting for Gary Johnson Nov '16 Defektor 1
Morgan Horses Oct '16 Astonished 1
See all Topeka Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Topeka Forum Now

Topeka Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Topeka Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
  1. North Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Syria
 

Topeka, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,373 • Total comments across all topics: 277,748,408

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC