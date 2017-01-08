Lawmakers want Brownback to commit to...

Lawmakers want Brownback to commit to fixing budget problems in State of State

Kansas lawmakers hope Gov. Sam Brownback will make a firm commitment to permanently fix the state's budget woes in his State of the State address. Republicans and Democrats expressed a desire for the governor to acknowledge the state's current fiscal shortcomings.

