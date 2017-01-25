KU police investigate report of rape of 16-year-old girl at basketball team's campus housing
A police report from December 2016 lists five members of the University of Kansas men's basketball team as witnesses to alleged crimes including the rape of a 16-year-old girl at an on-campus student apartment building. The KU Public Safety Office on Wednesday confirmed an investigation into the sexual assault of a female victim who isn't a KU student but was visiting residents at McCarthy Hall, 1741 Naismith Drive, when the assault occurred between 10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, and 5 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 18. The police report obtained by The Topeka Capital-Journal, which is partially redacted, indicates the victim is a 16-year-old from Missouri.
