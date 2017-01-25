KU police investigate report of rape ...

KU police investigate report of rape of 16-year-old girl at basketball team's campus housing

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Capital-Journal

A police report from December 2016 lists five members of the University of Kansas men's basketball team as witnesses to alleged crimes including the rape of a 16-year-old girl at an on-campus student apartment building. The KU Public Safety Office on Wednesday confirmed an investigation into the sexual assault of a female victim who isn't a KU student but was visiting residents at McCarthy Hall, 1741 Naismith Drive, when the assault occurred between 10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, and 5 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 18. The police report obtained by The Topeka Capital-Journal, which is partially redacted, indicates the victim is a 16-year-old from Missouri.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Topeka Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kansas judge rules sperm donor not on hook for ... 3 hr give a gift and pay 3
I need this answered. Tue Fat One Speaks 2
How's Topeka's Crazy Life (Jul '15) Tue Vlad the Putin 2
Deborah Henderson and Kynan Dutton, welfare par... (Mar '14) Jan 22 Rastenborg 6
Add a word, drop a word game (Apr '16) Jan 14 Princess Hey 132
Is there any country homes, rent to own? Dec '16 Echoe 1
topeka gangs out of control (May '12) Nov '16 Jokerhahahahee 115
See all Topeka Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Topeka Forum Now

Topeka Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Topeka Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Topeka, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,555 • Total comments across all topics: 278,268,440

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC