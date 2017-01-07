KPERS hikes will hit Topeka, Shawnee County budgets
Local units of government may need to dig deeper into their budgets to cover changes to the state pension system that will push up their employer contribution rates in 2019. Combined, the governments of Topeka and Shawnee County estimate the change will add more than $2 million to their pension-related expenses.
