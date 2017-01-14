Ketchup with the Wienermobile in Topeka
That's what one young hot dog fan yelled frankly as he ran by the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile Saturday in Topeka. A pending ice storm didn't Jumbo Dog John Craft and his friend Mayra "Spicy Mayo" Martinez from driving the iconic mobile hot dog into the Walmart Supercenter parking lot at 1501 S.W. Wanamaker.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.
Add your comments below
Topeka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Add a word, drop a word game (Apr '16)
|Sat
|Princess Hey
|132
|Is there any country homes, rent to own?
|Dec '16
|Echoe
|1
|Kansas judge rules sperm donor not on hook for ...
|Nov '16
|bursatogel
|1
|topeka gangs out of control (May '12)
|Nov '16
|Jokerhahahahee
|115
|Hi (Mar '15)
|Nov '16
|Donald Trump
|10
|Why I'm voting for Gary Johnson
|Nov '16
|Defektor
|1
|Morgan Horses
|Oct '16
|Astonished
|1
Find what you want!
Search Topeka Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC