Kansas Supreme Court will consider Jason Hachmeister's child porn convictions
Jason W. Hachmeister, 42, was sentenced in Shawnee County District Court to at least 50 years in prison for the murder of his mother in 2011 in the southwest Topeka home she shared with him. The Kansas Supreme Court will consider whether Jason Hachmeister, a Topeka man convicted of killing his mother, was improperly convicted of child pornography charges in 2013.
