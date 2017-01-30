Kansas Senate Republicans meet in closed-door session on taxes, budget
GOP lawmakers filed out of the Statehouse for a private conversation at Topeka headquarters of the Kansas Association of Insurance Agents, an organization that lobbies at the state and federal levels on behalf of independent agents. Senate Republicans left the Capitol to convene behind closed doors Monday in an atmosphere where lawmakers might be more likely to speak honestly about addressing a $350 million deficit and resolving a deeper revenue shortfall in next year's budget by reforming tax and budget policy.
