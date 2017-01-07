Kansas Fairs and Festivals Convention brings hundreds to Topeka
More than 300 from Sunflower State fair the Kansas Fairs and Festivals Convention at the Downtown Ramada Inn Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The gathering offers fair and festival operators a chance to find new entertainment and learn about the industry.
