Kansans for Life looks to 2018 judicial retention, holds march in Topeka
Danette Dutton of Hutchinson and Elmer Kellner of St. Francis in northwest Kansas walked door-to-door in their communities last year with campaign literature urging people to vote "no" on retaining some members of the Kansas Supreme Court and Court of Appeals.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OttawaHerald.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Topeka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Add a word, drop a word game (Apr '16)
|22 hr
|Princess Hey
|137
|Kansas judge rules sperm donor not on hook for ...
|Jan 26
|give a gift and pay
|3
|I need this answered.
|Jan 24
|Fat One Speaks
|2
|How's Topeka's Crazy Life (Jul '15)
|Jan 24
|Vlad the Putin
|2
|Deborah Henderson and Kynan Dutton, welfare par... (Mar '14)
|Jan 22
|Rastenborg
|6
|Is there any country homes, rent to own?
|Dec '16
|Echoe
|1
|topeka gangs out of control (May '12)
|Nov '16
|Jokerhahahahee
|115
Find what you want!
Search Topeka Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC