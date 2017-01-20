K-State architecture students visit v...

K-State architecture students visit vacant downtown Topeka lot to plan projects

13 hrs ago Read more: The Capital-Journal

Third-year architecture students from two design studio classes at Kansas State University scrutinize a vacant lot in downtown Topeka on Friday afternoon. The students will spend six weeks working to design projects for the lot while taking into account its downtown context and adjacent Cyrus Hotel project.

Topeka, KS

