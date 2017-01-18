Judge throws out suit against city of Topeka by woman who plunged from bridge
Saying she failed to meet a "statute of repose" requirement, a Shawnee County District Court judge has thrown out a lawsuit filed against the city of Topeka by a woman hurt in 2014 when she plunged from the Kansas Avenue Bridge. Judge Larry Hendricks on Jan. 6 granted the city's motion to dismiss the $1.3 million suit by Julie Grey, who fell as she tried to cross from the bridge's west side to its east side while incorrectly thinking a sidewalk stood between the two barricades.
