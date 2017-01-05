Jacob Ewing's defense attorney reques...

Jacob Ewing's defense attorney requests 15-year-old girl undergo mental health evaluation

Jacob C. Ewing, 22, faces sex crime charges from five women and the girl, who was 13-years-old at the time of the alleged crime. Jacob Ewing, 21, faces a slew of sex crime charges, including five counts of rape, eight counts of criminal sodomy, one count of attempted rape and aggravated indecent liberties with a child under the age of 14. Law enforcement, including the Kansas Bureau of Investigation believe Ewing raped six women - including a girl who was 13 years old at the time.

