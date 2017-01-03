ITC Great Plains ITC Great Plains Donates $37K to Oklahoma Charitable ...
ITC Great Plains donated more than $37 thousand to seven charitable organizations in Oklahoma in 2016. ITC, the nation's largest independent electricity transmission company, provides donations to nonprofits that align with ITC's charitable interests and strengthen communities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Electric Energy Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
Topeka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Add a word, drop a word game (Apr '16)
|Jan 5
|Princess Hey
|130
|Is there any country homes, rent to own?
|Dec '16
|Echoe
|1
|Kansas judge rules sperm donor not on hook for ...
|Nov '16
|bursatogel
|1
|topeka gangs out of control (May '12)
|Nov '16
|Jokerhahahahee
|115
|Hi (Mar '15)
|Nov '16
|Donald Trump
|10
|Why I'm voting for Gary Johnson
|Nov '16
|Defektor
|1
|Morgan Horses
|Oct '16
|Astonished
|1
Find what you want!
Search Topeka Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC