Investigation underway on Topeka police conduct regarding tow truck calls

An internal investigation is underway in the Topeka Police Department regarding procedures involved in calling non-preference tow trucks to accidents or other incidents resulting in disabled vehicles, authorities confirmed Wednesday. The investigation was launched after interim Chief Kris Kramer was made aware of a complaint regarding the use of non-preference towing companies on Dec. 20, said Topeka police spokeswoman Amy McCarter.

