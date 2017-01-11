Hundreds of activists boost 'people's agenda' at Capitol rally
A rally by a coalition of concerned Kansas citizens from across the state gathered on the capitols second floor rotunda Wednesday morning. The group, Kansas Peoples Agenda rallied to let elected lawmakers know its legislative priorities in 15 issue areas.
