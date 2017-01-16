Hearing rescheduled in lawsuit agains...

Hearing rescheduled in lawsuit against city of Topeka

8 hrs ago Read more: The Capital-Journal

Topekan Kelly Muxlow is pursuing a lawsuit seeking reimbursement from the city government for damages sustained in 2013 when she fell into this concrete drainage culvert located west across the street from 208 S.W. Fairlawn Road. Shawnee County District Judge Teresa Watson on Dec. 22 reset the proceeding, previously planned for Jan. 4, to take place at 10:30 a.m. Jan. 26 and to feature oral arguments regarding the case, according to court records.

