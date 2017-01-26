Great Bend Lady Panthers win Topeka o...

Great Bend Lady Panthers win Topeka opener

10 hrs ago

Great Bend's girls built a 17-point lead before holding off Kansas City Sumner's 28-point fourth-quarter rally for a 69-64 victory Thursday in the Capital Basketball Classic.

Topeka, KS

