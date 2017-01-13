Gov. Brownback on ice storm: - Just s...

Gov. Brownback on ice storm: - Just stay home' this weekend

Gov. Sam Brownback urged Kansans to "just stay home" as an ice storm is expected to cause dangerous driving conditions and other hazards throughout the weekend and into early Monday morning. "This is a major event that's going to cover most of the state," he said Friday at the Kansas National Guard headquaters in Topeka.

Severe Weather Alert

Ice Storm Warning for Shawnee County was issued at January 15 at 4:56AM CST

