Freedom Festival in July will raise funds for anti-bullying programs

15 hrs ago Read more: The Capital-Journal

Joan Wagnon, former mayor of Topeka, will chair the 2nd Annual Freedom Festival to be held in downtown Topeka July 1. The Downtown Topeka Rotary Club will host the free event with The Capital-Journal as the presenting sponsor. The festival is a fundraiser for the Topeka Peace and Justice Center's anti-bullying programs and celebration of the capital city's freedom efforts in the late 1800's.

