Four arrested in Holton drug bust

15 hrs ago

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office and the Holton Police Department arrested four people and seized methamphetamine and marijuana late Thursday while executing a search warrant at a house at 425 S.E. Wisconsin in Holton. The sheriff's office said in a news release that a joint investigation by the two agencies led to the arrests of Jordan Monaghan, 31, of Holton; Tamatha Hearn, 25, of Holton; Waymon Parsons, 30, of Topeka; and Dustin Montgomery, 27, of Osage City.

