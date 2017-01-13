Four arrested in Holton drug bust
The Jackson County Sheriff's Office and the Holton Police Department arrested four people and seized methamphetamine and marijuana late Thursday while executing a search warrant at a house at 425 S.E. Wisconsin in Holton. The sheriff's office said in a news release that a joint investigation by the two agencies led to the arrests of Jordan Monaghan, 31, of Holton; Tamatha Hearn, 25, of Holton; Waymon Parsons, 30, of Topeka; and Dustin Montgomery, 27, of Osage City.
