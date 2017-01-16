Former Topeka resident receives Silve...

Former Topeka resident receives Silver Star award for valor

A former Topekan and 11-year Marine Corps veteran has been awarded the Silver Star for valor he demonstrated while leading his squad during a six-day firefight in 2012 in Afghanistan. Nick Brandau, who was a sergeant in the U.S. Marine Corps before leaving military service in 2015, received his commendation this past Friday at the Marine Corps Air Station in Cherry Point, N.C. Brandau, 31, grew up in Topeka, graduating in 2003 from Washburn Rural High School.

