Editorial: Our young artistic community is thriving
Washburn Rural High School art students, led by their teacher Brad LeDuc, have won Gold Key awards in this year's regional Scholastic art competition. The Scholastic Art & Writing Awards have been held since 1923, giving young Americans a prestigious national outlet for their creative energy and promoting the arts around the country.
