Dow Jones industrials eclipse 20,000 for first time
As of 8:35 a.m. Topeka time on Wednesday, the Dow Jones industrial average is trading over 20,000 points for the first time, the latest milestone in a record-setting drive for the stock market. The market has been marching steadily higher since bottoming out in March 2009 in the aftermath of the financial crisis.
