Despite fog and rain, 69th annual Top...

Despite fog and rain, 69th annual Topeka bird count takes place on Monday

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Capital-Journal

From left, Brandon Magette, Susan Smith and Carol Morgan, members of the Topeka Audubon Society, take part in the group's 69th annual Christmas Bird Count on Monday morning at a location near S.W. 29th and Lagito. Freezing rain, blowing snow and temperatures that plunged into the single digits put the kibosh on the Topeka Audubon Society's annual Christmas Bird Count on Saturday, Dec. 17. In calling off the count that day, organizers postponed - but didn't cancel - the event.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Topeka Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Is there any country homes, rent to own? Dec 10 Echoe 1
News Kansas judge rules sperm donor not on hook for ... Nov '16 bursatogel 1
topeka gangs out of control (May '12) Nov '16 Jokerhahahahee 115
Add a word, drop a word game (Apr '16) Nov '16 Princess Hey 128
Hi (Mar '15) Nov '16 Donald Trump 10
Why I'm voting for Gary Johnson Nov '16 Defektor 1
Morgan Horses Oct '16 Astonished 1
See all Topeka Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Topeka Forum Now

Topeka Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Topeka Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Super Bowl
  4. North Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Gunman
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Syria
 

Topeka, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,388 • Total comments across all topics: 277,556,345

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC