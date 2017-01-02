Despite fog and rain, 69th annual Topeka bird count takes place on Monday

From left, Brandon Magette, Susan Smith and Carol Morgan, members of the Topeka Audubon Society, take part in the group's 69th annual Christmas Bird Count on Monday morning at a location near S.W. 29th and Lagito. Freezing rain, blowing snow and temperatures that plunged into the single digits put the kibosh on the Topeka Audubon Society's annual Christmas Bird Count on Saturday, Dec. 17. In calling off the count that day, organizers postponed - but didn't cancel - the event.

