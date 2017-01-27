Deputy treated, released after being struck by vehicle fleeing...
A Shawnee County sheriff's deputy was injured early Friday after being struck by a vehicle that fled a traffic stop in central Topeka, authorities said. Sgt. Todd Stallbaumer said two women were arrested and booked into the Shawnee County Jail in connection with the incident.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Topeka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Add a word, drop a word game (Apr '16)
|13 hr
|Princess Hey
|137
|Kansas judge rules sperm donor not on hook for ...
|Thu
|give a gift and pay
|3
|I need this answered.
|Jan 24
|Fat One Speaks
|2
|How's Topeka's Crazy Life (Jul '15)
|Jan 24
|Vlad the Putin
|2
|Deborah Henderson and Kynan Dutton, welfare par... (Mar '14)
|Jan 22
|Rastenborg
|6
|Is there any country homes, rent to own?
|Dec '16
|Echoe
|1
|topeka gangs out of control (May '12)
|Nov '16
|Jokerhahahahee
|115
Find what you want!
Search Topeka Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC