Defendant to go to court in February in shooting of detective

Christopher Curtis Harris, 29, no permanent address, is being held in the Shawnee County Jail in connection with crimes linked to the Nov. 5 shooting of Topeka police Detective Brian Hill. A 29-year-old man charged with the shooting of a Topeka police detective during a gun battle on an Oakland street will face a preliminary hearing in February in Shawnee County District Court, following a hearing on Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.